It’s Not Easy Being Green

City officials in Chengdu, China, have been painting the city’s grass green to make residents think spring is here.The ruse came to light when some residents noticed unpainted patches of yellowish winter grass, and others found the green paint coming off on their shoes. The city was then forced to admit its deception, but an official said the goal was simply to lift residents’ morale. “People feel more positive, cheerful, and productive when spring is here,” he said, “and everything is green and new.”

