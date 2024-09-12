Jon Bon Jovi saves a woman from jumping off a bridge

5/5 - (1 vote)

While filming a music video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, Jon Bon Jovi stepped into the role of a compassionate hero, heroically saving a woman who was about to jump off the bridge in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the surveillance footage released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department below, you can see Bon Jovi approaching a 62-year-old woman on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. The musician talked with the woman, convincing her that life is worth living. He then, with the help a female team member, leaned over the railing and helped the woman come back from the ledge. They hoisted the woman to safety and continued to talk with her. Following the rescue, Bon Jovi embraced the woman and spoke with her until emergency responders arrived.

Police confirmed that she was taken for mental health treatment afterward.



The Nashville Fire Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department both arrived at the scene. “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” Metro Nashville police chief John Drake said in a social media post.

A representative for Bon Jovi chose not to comment further on the incident.

Jon Bon Jovi persuades suicidal woman to come off the ledge to safety.

A history of changing people’s lives for the better.

The musician has a lot of training in talking to people in crisis through his JBJ Soul Foundation. The foundation helps people with problems like homelessness and hunger.

“Nearly two decades ago when I formed the JBJ Soul Foundation and JBJ Soul Kitchens. I saw firsthand and continue to see today the impact of charitable, community-based work.” Bon Jovi shared in a statement earlier this year. “I know this for sure: Helping one’s community is helping one’s self.” – Jon Bon Jovi

This incident clearly highlights Bon Jovi’s personal bravery and compassion in a moment of crisis. The rock star’s quick thinking and empathetic approach were instrumental in preventing a potentially deadly tragedy.