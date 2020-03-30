Jon Bon Jovi’s Restaurant Serves Up Philanthropy

4.8 / 5 ( 17 votes )

The Soul Kitchen is a Community Restaurant, a non-profit community program run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. A Community Restaurant is a place where individuals or families can come to eat a hot, nutritious meal in a warm, welcoming setting and meet their neighbors.

Soul Kitchen: “Times are tough and we understand. If you are unable to pay for your meal, you can volunteer at the Soul Kitchen as your payment.”

At Soul Kitchen the main ingredient is Love, with a large helping of you. The chefs prepare healthy, delicious meals with the freshest ingredients, some grown in their own organic garden. At the JBJ Soul Kitchen all are treated with cheerfulness, kindness, and respect. Neighbors from across the street or across town, new friends, families, those in need of help and those with help to offer, come together and share a good meal and the warmth of good company.

Soul Kitchen serves a 3-course meal based on American Regional cuisine, starting with your choice of salad or soup, followed by a choice of a fish dish, a meat dish or a vegetarian selection. The meal is finished with a fresh baked dessert. All of the dishes are made with fresh, local (and when possible) organic ingredients.

The menu at Soul Kitchen has no prices. You select what you like and make the minimum donation of $10. If you can afford to donate more you are helping to feed your neighbor. If you are unable to donate, an hour of volunteering pays for your meal.

In lieu of the $10 donation for your meal, you could come and prepare food for a meal. You could come and help us set the tables with dishes. Maybe along the way you were a waitress or waiter, you could help out at the restaurant by serving others. We need people to bus tables and help clean or stock items. We need people to wash and dry dishes. There are lots of opportunities to help.

Soul Kitchen’s volunteer opportunities fall into two categories: 1) those that need to volunteer in order to provide a meal for themselves and/or their families; and 2) those that volunteer to help staff the kitchen to assist in providing the meals to those in need. For those that need to volunteer in order to provide a meal for themselves and/or their families, JBJ Soul Kitchen will always have an opportunity open for you.

They understand that there are many who, in addition to paying, also want to provide some service and they encourage all to get involved in their communities. Soul Kitchen staff states “Our needs are almost filled, however we are still looking for volunteers to assist with washing dishes & busing tables, who live in the Red Bank area, and can volunteer on a regular basis. If you fit the above description and are over the age of 15 please email us at: info@jbjsoulkitchen.org.”

“Our vision here at Soul Kitchen is to serve healthy, delicious, and when possible, organic meals. At Soul Kitchen you will notice there are no prices on the menu and you might have been seated with someone you don’t know. Customers pay the minimum donation or volunteer in some way to earn a dining certificate for a meal.” – Jon Bon Jovi



