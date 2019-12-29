Kilowatts of Energy Used in Ethiopia and the U.S. December 29, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment Kilowatt-hours of energy used each year by the average Ethiopian citizen: 52 By the average U.S. refrigerator: 454 Share this: More from Antarctica JournalUs vs. ThemMost Indebted Graduating Class In HistoryDrinking in Modern AmericaLife Expectancy In SyriaMargaret J. Wheatley Quote – Risks That Are UnimaginableTurning walks into watts Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with energy, facts, trends Facts & Trends
