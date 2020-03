4.3 / 5 ( 3 votes )

■ A North Carolina woman called the 911 emergency line to report that Subway had given her a flatbread pizza made with marinara sauce instead of pizza sauce. ‘It’s terrible, and I got my receipt” Bevalente Hall, 37, told 911 operators. “I can’t eat that kind of sauce.” She was arrested and charged with misuse of the 911 system.

