Man Bitten By Shark Goes To Pub

A New Zealand man who was bitten by a shark calmly stitched up his own wounds, then joined his friends at the pub while still bleeding and drank a beer before heading to the hospital.

James Grant was spearfishing when the shark clamped down on his leg. “[| thought], ‘Bugger, now I have to try and get this thing off,’ “he said. He stabbed the predator with a knife and headed back to shore, where he sewed up his 2-inch-lonq wounds. Grant went to the hospital only after stopping at a pub, where a bartender complained that he was dripping blood on the floor.

