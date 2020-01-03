Man Finds Cancer While Supporting Wife

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ A husband’s act of solidarity on behalf of his cancer-stricken wife may have saved his life. When Dolly Stringer of Moultrie, Ga., shaved her head last spring in preparation for chemotherapy to treat breast cancer, her husband, Bud, shaved his too. Only then did he discover a black mark on his pate, which was an aggressive form of skin cancer.The Stringers have both undergone multiple surgeries, and Bud still has a round to go. But Dolly said the doctors told her “I would have been burying him by Christmas” if they hadn’t found the lesion. Both now have good prognoses.

