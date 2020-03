A Canadian man nearly blew off his own head while trying to kill a mouse with a rifle. Dale Whitmell, 40, tried to crush the scampering rodent with the butt of his rifle, but when he slammed the weapon on the ground, it discharged. The bullet grazed his forehead but did not badly wound him. After being released from a hospital, Whitmell was charged with careless use of a firearm. “He was very lucky,” a hospital spokesman said.

