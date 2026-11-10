Mediterranean diet fights off depression

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A Mediterranean diet could be the answer to keeping depression at bay as well as heart disease, suggests new research.

The study, which monitored over 15k people, showed that a diet filled with fruit, vegetables, legumes, nuts and olive oil, along with low levels of processed meats, could prevent the onset of depression.

Researchers, whose findings were published in the journal BMC Medicine, observed the results of three major diets on mental health: the Pro-vegetarian Dietry Pattern; the Alternative Healthy Eating Index-2010 and the Mediterranean diet.

Meat, sweets and other sources of animal fats and trans and saturated fatty acids scored low, while nuts, fruits, veg and other sources of omega-4 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals, scored very high.

Ten years later, the participants were asked to complete a follow-up survey on their diets.

About 1,550 of the participants reported a clinical diagnosis of depression or had used antidepressant drugs since the study began.

The Alternative Healthy Eating Index-2010 was found to be the associated with the greatest reduction of the risk of depression, but most of its effect could be associated with the major elements of the Mediterranean Diet.