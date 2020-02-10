Militia terror plot

Four U.S. Army soldiers stockpiled $87,000 in guns and bomb components, which they planned to use to kill President Obama and overthrow the federal government, prosecutors said this week. The anarchist militia group of active duty and former soldiers then allegedly murdered a comrade and his teenage girlfriend to protect the secrecy of its plots. The gang drew up plans for a series of anti-government attacks, authorities said, but became suspicious of a member who was leaving the military. In December, the four men lured Michael Roark and his 17-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany York, to a wooded area and shot them to death, said prosecutors. These domestic terrorists “did not simply plan and talk,” said prosecutor Isabel Pauley. “Evidence shows the group possessed the knowledge, means, and motive to carry out their plans.”

