Most trustworthy nation

Europeans believe Germany is the most trustworthy but also least compassionate nation in the European Union, according to the most recent Pew survey of European attitudes. Respondents from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic all listed Germany as the most trustworthy European country. Only Greece, which is smarting under German-imposed budget cuts, listed Germany as least trustworthy and itself as most. Germany was also listed as the most arrogant by everyone except Britain, France, and Germany—which all picked France as most arrogant. All countries deemed Germany the least compassionate except France and Germany, which pointed instead to Britain. For most compassionate nation, everyone picked themselves.

