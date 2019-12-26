Naked Thief ISO Elvis, Beer, & TV

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ Georgia police have charged a man with carrying out several burglaries while wearing nothing but a cowboy hat. Johns Creek City Councilwoman Cori Davenport called 911 when she allegedly found nude thief Ashdon Gibbs, 21, in her home. “They’re like, ‘What was he wearing?”‘ she said. “And I’m like, ‘Absolutely nothing—a cowboy hat.'” Police say Gibbs ran off and broke into a nearby home, where he listened to Elvis on a vintage jukebox, drank [ie beer, and watched TV, as arrested.

