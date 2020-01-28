(Not So) Sweet 16

A Pennsylvania girl’s Sweet 16 party was ruined after her celebration was showered with poop, apparently dumped from a passing airplane. Jacinda Cambray and 40 guests were partying in her family’s backyard when the brown liquid began raining down. “We’d just gotten done with the cake, thank God,” said Cambray’s sister, Kristie Rogy. “Because within two minutes something fell from the sky. It was brown. It was everywhere. It was gross.” It’s unclear where the poop came from, but the family suspects it was dropped by a commercial airplane flying thousands of feet above. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

