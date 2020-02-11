Pakistani activists seek to block Chinese power plants

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Karachi, Pakistan

Nuclear plants at risk: Pakistani activists are seeking to block the construction of two nuclear power plants in an earthquake-prone, coastal area that is vulnerable to tsunamis. The Chinese are building the two reactors—using an experimental design—less than 20 miles from the sprawling city of Karachi, where 20 million people would be at risk should a reactor meltdown occur. The area is also rife with terrorism, and al Qaida militants nearly took over a Pakistani navy ship there last year. Pakistan’s energy and defense minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, dismissed the fears. “We are a nuclear power,” he said, “so don’t underestimate us.

