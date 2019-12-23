Paralympic Medal Winner Regains Use of Her Legs

A Paralympic medal winner who spent half her life in a wheelchair has made a miraculous recovery, and now hopes to represent her country in the Olympics. Monique van der Vorst had been paralyzed from the waist down since the age of 13, and won two silver medals as a hand-cyclist in the 2008 Paralympic Games. But the 27-year-old Dutch athlete regained sensation in her legs last year after a crash during training. She now trains on an ordinary bicycle, and won a place on a professional cycling team last week. Her goal, she says, is to compete in the Olympic Games in 2016. “In sport, everything is possible,” she said.

Share this:













