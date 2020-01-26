Penitent Pope – Pope Francis Goes To Confession

4.3 / 5 ( 3 votes )

Rome

Penitent Pope Francis with centuries of precedent, publicly went to confession in St. Peter’s Basilica. It was believed to be the first time confessing his own sins.

The priest hearing his confession appeared to laugh at one point. Just weeks earlier, the pope also met President Obama privately for nearly an hour, twice longer than expected, an encounter that aides said included discussion of how to help the poor and those caught in conflicts. The pope gave Obama a copy of his book, “The Joy of the Gospels”. “I’m sure it will give me strength and calm me down,” the president said.

