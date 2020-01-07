Pleading Guilty January 7, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment 5 / 5 ( 1 vote ) Percentage of all criminal defendants in the United States who forgo a trial by pleading guilty: 97 Percentage of U.S. convicts exonerated last year who had previously pleaded guilty without a trial: 17 Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAmount of Police Charged With A Crime In Fatal ShootingsPrisoners ExoneratedChief Justice’s power over surveillancePrevented From VotingArmy QualificationShot In The Back Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with court, facts, trends Facts & Trends
