Poem – A Gnawing Hunger (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

Much fades with progress

When a salty snack must suffice

Because there is no time for a hearty meal

And conversation, like steak,

Is rare, if not divisive

And common courtesy has vanished

Much like tablecloths

And handwritten thank you notes

There is no time for such niceties

Such antiquated things

Despite all the things we possess and consume

To save precious time

Truly

Nothing has been saved,

Least of all our humanity

And the ubiquity of quick, salty snacks has left us bloated

But ever hungry



Author Bio:



Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.