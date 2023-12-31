Print

Poem – Action Paint Stripper (By David Russell)

Action Paint Stripper

 

He did it:

Bared around as a torn poster –

Slashed in irrigation, blatant in life.

 

Squeezing out worms, slugs

And snakes ablaze;

All burst to flood

Then blended underlay –

A laminated rainbow.

 

His luminescence crossed exposure’s edge;

Flesh writhed erogenous,

Prime canvas scrubbed.

 

Paint frames contorted

To every edge and corner,

Intestine centre

Rose to a shining swell –

 

Over he jumped – my razor bleep of terror.

Treading on sound’s soil,

A clogged, bunged, throbbing dub,

Whence life’s six oozing hues.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

