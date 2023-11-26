Poem – AFTER PARTY (By John Biscello)
AFTER PARTY (By John Biscello)
She, Lazarus,
back from the dead,
with a musical vengeance—
A beat, Christ, please,
she asks of her martyred D.J.,
half-light, half-man,
and out climbs her voice, grinding
through rubble, a dark velvet toy
wound up for centuries, released,
on behalf of every last blue girl, unannounced,
notes from underground
unfurling a cortege of white ribbons,
grace lost
now found
among trespasses.
Originally from Brooklyn, NY, author, poet and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos, New Mexico for the past thirteen years. He is the author of the novel Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale, and a collection of stories, Freeze Tag. His new novel Raking the Dust will be released Fall 2015.