Poem – AFTER PARTY (By John Biscello)

AFTER PARTY (By John Biscello)

She, Lazarus,

back from the dead,

with a musical vengeance—

A beat, Christ, please,

she asks of her martyred D.J.,

half-light, half-man,

and out climbs her voice, grinding

through rubble, a dark velvet toy

wound up for centuries, released,

on behalf of every last blue girl, unannounced,

notes from underground

unfurling a cortege of white ribbons,

grace lost

now found

among trespasses.

Originally from Brooklyn, NY, author, poet and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos, New Mexico for the past thirteen years. He is the author of the novel Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale, and a collection of stories, Freeze Tag. His new novel Raking the Dust will be released Fall 2015.