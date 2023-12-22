Print

Poem – After the Horoscope (By David Russell)

After the Horoscope

So Mercury backtracks

Till Equinox wakes him;

So Mars huddles his cluster

In Cancer’s shadow.

 

The Moon’s in Virgo,

Northern node prevails

 

No more a saviour, I care

As vile invective touches inner shells

No more shall hollow ring

 

Out there

A rubbish-tip of meteors

Fast monuments and postures

Float clearing –

What craters next?

 

It’s partly done with mirrors:

Self-images, chimeras –

Then care, but not beyond yourself,

Not to self-idolatry.

 

The cared-for never rule through images

But live, themselves.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

tagged with , ,