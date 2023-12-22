Poem – After the Horoscope (By David Russell)
After the Horoscope
So Mercury backtracks
Till Equinox wakes him;
So Mars huddles his cluster
In Cancer’s shadow.
The Moon’s in Virgo,
Northern node prevails
No more a saviour, I care
As vile invective touches inner shells
No more shall hollow ring
Out there
A rubbish-tip of meteors
Fast monuments and postures
Float clearing –
What craters next?
It’s partly done with mirrors:
Self-images, chimeras –
Then care, but not beyond yourself,
Not to self-idolatry.
The cared-for never rule through images
But live, themselves.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.
Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.