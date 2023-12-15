Poem – AGE HAS ITS PRIVILEGE (By Ray Gallucci)
AGE HAS ITS PRIVILEGE – By Ray Gallucci
When you are old and prone to mold,
It matters not if you they’ll scold
For skipping meetings by not heeding
Platitudes they keep repeating.
It’s right you’ve earned to choose to spurn
What management claims you should learn.
Once you have heard it all before,
Their tired words are just a bore.
So budge you not from comfort spot
To hear again such polyglot.
It’s privilege yours to not endure
The drivel to which you’re inured.
About Ray Gallucci: I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.