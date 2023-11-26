Poem – Alchemist (By David Russell)

Alchemist

Sing, earth-captured starlight

Purest light to touch the earth

Purest light to flow through day and night

To flood our sense-zone;

Sing through my blinking tubes and phials,

All potions, never poured;

Yet all suffused in afterthought.

My litmus-jewels, made one by burning faces,

turning suns,

That charred the fixed eye, the rooted touch.

Bodies I gel, not cruelly liquefy,

Nor form from glass-defined portions;

I move them, through their opaqueness in my eyes

to their own whole frames and shapes;

Cast by a mould beyond the maker here,

the measurer

And yet exhausting first their full extent.

Fill out, oneself a phial,

Fluted to slender siphoning, a line, a moving;

Love-cornering the loving, clinging eye,

Love cornering skins in darkness, parched and bleached;

Locked in through small breedings

in clean-forgotten courses,

The moss, the earth-polluted tubes, the same.