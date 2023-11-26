Print

Poem – Alchemist (By David Russell)

Alchemist

Sing, earth-captured starlight

Purest light to touch the earth

Purest light to flow through day and night

To flood our sense-zone;

Sing through my blinking tubes and phials,

All potions, never poured;

Yet all suffused in afterthought.

My litmus-jewels, made one by burning faces,

turning suns,

That charred the fixed eye, the rooted touch.

Bodies I gel, not cruelly liquefy,

Nor form from glass-defined portions;

I move them, through their opaqueness in my eyes

to their own whole frames and shapes;

Cast by a mould beyond the maker here,

the measurer

And yet exhausting first their full extent.

Fill out, oneself a phial,

Fluted to slender siphoning, a line, a moving;

Love-cornering the loving, clinging eye,

Love cornering skins in darkness, parched and bleached;

Locked in through small breedings

in clean-forgotten courses,

The moss, the earth-polluted tubes, the same.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

tagged with , , ,