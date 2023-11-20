Poem – Another Pawn (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)
Sun falls on parched earth
Scorched remains linger
All about is still… waiting
The clap of thunder is heard
A rumble in the distance
…hope is kindled
An expectant breath catches
…in my chest
But it was a tease, not a promise
The winds change
Once again I am abandoned
Used up
Brittle, thirsting
and alone…
Beneath the shared blue sky
Author Bio:
Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.