Poem – Another Pawn (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

Sun falls on parched earth

Scorched remains linger

All about is still… waiting

The clap of thunder is heard

A rumble in the distance

…hope is kindled

An expectant breath catches

…in my chest

But it was a tease, not a promise

The winds change

Once again I am abandoned

Used up

Brittle, thirsting

and alone…

Beneath the shared blue sky



Author Bio:



Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.