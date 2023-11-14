Poem – Are We Real (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Are We Real – By Melissa R. Mendelson



The elderly couple sat in their chairs,

waiting to be called.

As they waited,

they drew close,

and he said,

“What is Reality?”

She didn’t answer.

“How do we know,

if this, we

are real?”

Still, no answer.

“Does that not

worry you?”

She took a long moment to think,

and then she said,

“As long as I am with you,

I do not care.”

He nodded and gently squeezed her hand.

“All I know,”

and he looked deep into her eyes,

“is that the soul does not lie

in my head.”

