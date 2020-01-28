Poem – At A Party (By Robert Ronnow)

At a Party

I spoke with two people at the party Saturday.

A young police officer, short-haired, fit,

chiseled face who had two young children.

He felt constrained by the law, without discretion

to question mopes (perps) aggressively

or to let go those who were obviously no threat.

Even at a family function he seemed straight-backed, correct,

devoted to his role as our protector (and his children’s)

yet I thought perhaps too deeply in debt, indentured

to the rules and laws of legislators and destined

to be disappointed (or worse). I thought his courage

and devotion (to whom or what?) would surely

be poorly repaid and that this lesson

was necessary to ready him with wisdom

for death or further living. I worried like a brother

about the unpredictable dangers, even terrors,

he must daily face, and the pleasure he takes in facing them.

How will he return to the fragility of family,

of the soul alone, after wielding the force

of the state, the blind, combined will of us all?

Next a business exec, retired from a well known

global investment firm. At first we talked about

the lush beauty of the northeast compared to the arid west

(although he loves every inch of the west, too).

Then somehow we got beyond light conversation

when he complained about the perceived decline in values

for instance how the Ten Commandments can’t be publicly

displayed. He said we can all agree on God

but I said I have a mechanistic view of the universe

(although the unknowable always sits just out of reach

of the known). I told him my dad’s theory, a good man

and a corporate seeker of God also, whose leadership shoes

I could never fill until I swore belief in a supreme

being. No hard feelings. Then he told me the story

of his best friend, an atheist, not even a deist

like the founding fathers, who opened his eyes for the last time

to correct the exec’s misperception that now he’d meet his maker.

Having exceeded the bounds of acceptable conversation

I went looking for my children. Nothing more to question.

Robert RonnowRobert Ronnow's most recent poetry collections are New & Selected Poems: 1975-2005 (Barnwood Press, 2007) and Communicating the Bird (Broken Publications, 2012). Visit his web site at www.ronnowpoetry.com.

