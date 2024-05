At the Gazebo in Winter

Under the gazebo, a shade of

gray

I can hear and see the lake

lapping, just beyond the

pines.

Unlike winter, the empty

campsites and hardwood

trees

I have my art called poetry.

Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.