Poem – Aurora Australis (By Joshua Medsker)

Aurora Australis

The stars spun in a flashing cloud purple

and blue—pulsating and out

of the middle of the swirl shone a black

ray, seeming to fold in on itself, expanding

simultaneously

ser lat allar etoy eelh ottop alalalala

ashalla shalla shallalalala ser atalate

piercing my ears in its grasp

crashing heavenly lightning upon my head.

Joshua MedskerFrom the ancient Sumerian Debate between Bird and Fish, to the modern-day hacktivist group, anonymous authorship has had a long history in societies around the world.© publicdomainstockphotos | Dreamstime Stock Photos