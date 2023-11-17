Poem – Aurora Australis (By Joshua Medsker)
Aurora Australis
The stars spun in a flashing cloud purple
and blue—pulsating and out
of the middle of the swirl shone a black
ray, seeming to fold in on itself, expanding
simultaneously
ser lat allar etoy eelh ottop alalalala
ashalla shalla shallalalala ser atalate
piercing my ears in its grasp
crashing heavenly lightning upon my head.
Author Bio: Joshua Medsker
From the ancient Sumerian Debate between Bird and Fish, to the modern-day hacktivist group, anonymous authorship has had a long history in societies around the world.
© publicdomainstockphotos | Dreamstime Stock Photos