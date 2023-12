Poem – Before the Horoscope (By David Russell)

Before the Horoscope

Nine planets juggle me on cusps

And boil flood-chemistry to speed me.

Will blows from Geminian ash,

Sinks through quicksilver.

Out-sensed, earth and fire are lit;

Or fears invert that gaunt imminence

Thrust all into the gulf.

Beyond sear fuller flames –

Tempered, reserved,

Approved as solid, then abhorred

As dark absorption in one sun.

How near the source?

Half-orbit only –

A futile halo, cowling limp vacuum paragons.

Once I trod on a comfy crust,

Sensed Saturn hooped, Venus aloof –

Mars atrophied, Pluto’s linear rumble

Threading curved space.

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana , Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy ( Devine Destinies ). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here