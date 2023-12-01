Print

Poem – Before the Horoscope (By David Russell)

Before the Horoscope

 

Nine planets juggle me on cusps

And boil flood-chemistry to speed me.

Will blows from Geminian ash,

Sinks through quicksilver.

 

Out-sensed, earth and fire are lit;

Or fears invert that gaunt imminence

Thrust all into the gulf.

 

Beyond sear fuller flames –

Tempered, reserved,

Approved as solid, then abhorred

As dark absorption in one sun.

 

How near the source?

Half-orbit only –

A futile halo, cowling limp vacuum paragons.

 

Once I trod on a comfy crust,

Sensed Saturn hooped, Venus aloof –

Mars atrophied, Pluto’s linear rumble

Threading curved space.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

tagged with , ,