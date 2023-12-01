Poem – Before the Horoscope (By David Russell)

Before the Horoscope

Nine planets juggle me on cusps

And boil flood-chemistry to speed me.

Will blows from Geminian ash,

Sinks through quicksilver.

Out-sensed, earth and fire are lit;

Or fears invert that gaunt imminence

Thrust all into the gulf.

Beyond sear fuller flames –

Tempered, reserved,

Approved as solid, then abhorred

As dark absorption in one sun.

How near the source?

Half-orbit only –

A futile halo, cowling limp vacuum paragons.

Once I trod on a comfy crust,

Sensed Saturn hooped, Venus aloof –

Mars atrophied, Pluto’s linear rumble

Threading curved space.