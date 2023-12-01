Poem – Before the Horoscope (By David Russell)
Before the Horoscope
Nine planets juggle me on cusps
And boil flood-chemistry to speed me.
Will blows from Geminian ash,
Sinks through quicksilver.
Out-sensed, earth and fire are lit;
Or fears invert that gaunt imminence
Thrust all into the gulf.
Beyond sear fuller flames –
Tempered, reserved,
Approved as solid, then abhorred
As dark absorption in one sun.
How near the source?
Half-orbit only –
A futile halo, cowling limp vacuum paragons.
Once I trod on a comfy crust,
Sensed Saturn hooped, Venus aloof –
Mars atrophied, Pluto’s linear rumble
Threading curved space.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.
Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.