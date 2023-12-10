Poem – Behind The Door (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Behind The Door – By Melissa R. Mendelson



I don’t like to open

the door,

where the darkness lies

for the darkness will drown me

in forever,

and the struggle will begin

as my monsters will eat me alive.

They’ve clawed through my skin

and made me bleed deep,

and I’ve done

terrible, terrible things.

And I struggled

to shut that door.

I can hear them now

clawing and scraping against the wood,

begging to come out,

but they cannot be released.

I fear the darkness will end me,

and it will,

if I open that door.

So, I ignore them

and dream my empty dreams.

This way,

you’re safe.

Share this:













