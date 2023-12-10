Poem – Behind The Door (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Behind The Door – By Melissa R. Mendelson
I don’t like to open
the door,
where the darkness lies
for the darkness will drown me
in forever,
and the struggle will begin
as my monsters will eat me alive.
They’ve clawed through my skin
and made me bleed deep,
and I’ve done
terrible, terrible things.
And I struggled
to shut that door.
I can hear them now
clawing and scraping against the wood,
begging to come out,
but they cannot be released.
I fear the darkness will end me,
and it will,
if I open that door.
So, I ignore them
and dream my empty dreams.
This way,
you’re safe.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.