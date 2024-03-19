Poem – Better At The Worst (By Ndifreke George)

BETTER AT THE WORST

She wrapped herself all in one rough piece

Away from the universe filled with cruel voices

Beautiful demons and charming dark angels

Smiling their deadly fangs

Her heart is plagued

With endless slaps and stabs

Scorched by the sun

Soaked in the rain

But she is safe in her tattered refuge

The gutter is safer than the estates

The dumpster cooks better meals

Her tattered rags fit better than shimmering apparel

Once beaten, twice shy

She is safe in other’s danger

She has nothing to worry

Let her worries worry over her

She is not schizophrenic

Because she can still remember

That she is one of those widows

Abuse, beaten and deprived of her life

Ndifreke George is an emerging writer. First published at nineteen, he is a graduate of Geophysics from Cross River University of Technology, Calabar, Nigeria. His creative talent has shot him into writing of poems, songs and so on. He has done a great deal including grooming students to write a book, and is aiming to do more.