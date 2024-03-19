Poem – Better At The Worst (By Ndifreke George)
BETTER AT THE WORST
She wrapped herself all in one rough piece
Away from the universe filled with cruel voices
Beautiful demons and charming dark angels
Smiling their deadly fangs
Her heart is plagued
With endless slaps and stabs
Scorched by the sun
Soaked in the rain
But she is safe in her tattered refuge
The gutter is safer than the estates
The dumpster cooks better meals
Her tattered rags fit better than shimmering apparel
Once beaten, twice shy
She is safe in other’s danger
She has nothing to worry
Let her worries worry over her
She is not schizophrenic
Because she can still remember
That she is one of those widows
Abuse, beaten and deprived of her life
Author Bio:
Ndifreke George is an emerging writer. First published at nineteen, he is a graduate of Geophysics from Cross River University of Technology, Calabar, Nigeria. His creative talent has shot him into writing of poems, songs and so on. He has done a great deal including grooming students to write a book, and is aiming to do more.