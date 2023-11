Beyond the Known – By Matthew Anish

Let’s join hands

and travel

beyond the known

to

worlds of imagination

we can laugh

with the people of twilight

absorb

their

energy

and feel their

glow

within us

The twilight people

are ready for us

They are ethereal, fantastic

and by getting to

know them

well

we

will

learn

to live

on a higher plane

of

existence

and dance on the

pillow of winds

which is now passing

before us