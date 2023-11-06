Poem – BLACK MADONNA (By Bob Trabold)
BLACK MADONNA
Altoetting, Germany
Robert Trabold
Dark chapel pierced by candle
light. Silver – gold glittering!
Stately candles on the alter
add solemnity. Many yellow
roses blend with gold – silver.
In the middle, small dark
statue – woman with a child
dressed in black – gold
holding a golden rose.
Silence reigns in the chapel.
Many people – pilgrims
no talking – stand at attention
in presence of the Black Madonna.
Statues centuries old
1000 years – Who knows?
People travel – come from far
wide like me.
We carry our human load
ourselves – our world.
Many clouds of thunder
need more rays of sunshine.
Myself with all the
crowd stand here
in silence. No spoken
words – deeper ones inside of us.
Dark skin of the Virgin
child mysterious
gives us hope in the
road of life – our earthly voyage.
I know that the Virgin
with child are listening.
We all stand in silence
praying – hoping.
It will all work out.