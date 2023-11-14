Poem – Blondie Does a First (By Frank De Canio)

A fetching fiddler on the concert stage

methodically resuscitating Brahms!

His strident score was silent on the page

before her music ear informed her arms

with measures that would let him breathe once more.

With the symphonic members of her crew

she helped to make his C adventure roar.

She looked at the conductor for her cue

from time to time, but just to validate

that she was doing justice with a bow

she worked to make its body resonate

with fiercely drawn vibrations of a pro.

Nor did cascading ringlets of her hair

do more than make the catgut worse for wear.

Frank De CanioI was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.