Poem – Blondie Does a First (By Frank De Canio)
A fetching fiddler on the concert stage
methodically resuscitating Brahms!
His strident score was silent on the page
before her music ear informed her arms
with measures that would let him breathe once more.
With the symphonic members of her crew
she helped to make his C adventure roar.
She looked at the conductor for her cue
from time to time, but just to validate
that she was doing justice with a bow
she worked to make its body resonate
with fiercely drawn vibrations of a pro.
Nor did cascading ringlets of her hair
do more than make the catgut worse for wear.
Author Bio: Frank De Canio
I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.