Poem – Blue Collar Blues (By Frank De Canio)

Blue Collar Blues

(musings of an Army Veteran)

Before you start pointing fingers at me

you first should start to walk in cut-rate shoes.

When they’re too tight for comfort you would see

they cause a lot of pain. I doubt you’d choose

to navigate in clogs that blister feet.

Perhaps you had a better pair to wear

or wore them on a smoother floor or street,

and never carried loads I had to bear.

But rather than be grateful for your lot,

and generous to him who still takes joy

in it despite the hard knocks that he got,

you’re haughtily committed to deploy

your spleen with liberal ingratitude

for service that allowed you to be rude.

Frank De CanioI was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.