Poem – Bob’s Terminal Bay (By Frank De Canio)
Bob’s Terminal Bay
Wracked by cancer, Bob Marley told his friend,
“It’s not me, Camille.” No, it’s never me
when self-determination’s at an end.
For, navigating pain, you cannot see
but knots ahead. And you’re preoccupied
with hoisting sails against prevailing winds.
Bravado in your weary crew has died.
A glance into the water shows the fins
of sharks that prey upon engulfing fear.
And battered by the gale you veer off course
until outlying moorings disappear.
Directions lost, mirages reinforce
your desperate quest to cast yourself ashore
where shrieks are muffled by the ocean’s roar.
Author Bio: Frank De Canio
I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.