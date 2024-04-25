Poem – (By Nicolo Santilli)
sparks – By Nicolo Santilli
peek into a distant world
where the light is brighter
so that some of its light
spills through the opening
for it lies buried as a potential
in this world
like a clear spark
to ignite the particular
this world wants to breathe fully
wants to feel the nearness of the stars
across their distance
every world is filled with other worlds
though the spaces grow so tight
we believe in the hardness of stones
as if they were eternally smooth
and the invisible light
could not pass through
as it dances
~