Poem – (By Nicolo Santilli)

sparks – By Nicolo Santilli
  
peek into a distant world
 
where the light is brighter
 
so that some of its light
 
spills through the opening
 
 
for it lies buried as a potential
 
in this world
 
like a clear spark
 
to ignite the particular
 
 
this world wants to breathe fully
 
wants to feel the nearness of the stars
 
across their distance
 
 
every world is filled with other worlds
 
though the spaces grow so tight
 
we believe in the hardness of stones
 
as if they were eternally smooth
 
 
and the invisible light
 
could not pass through
 
as it dances
          ~
