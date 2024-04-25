Poem – (By Nicolo Santilli)

sparks – By Nicolo Santilli



peek into a distant world

where the light is brighter

so that some of its light

spills through the opening

for it lies buried as a potential

in this world

like a clear spark

to ignite the particular

this world wants to breathe fully

wants to feel the nearness of the stars

across their distance

every world is filled with other worlds

though the spaces grow so tight

we believe in the hardness of stones

as if they were eternally smooth

and the invisible light

could not pass through

as it dances

~