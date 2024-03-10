Poem – By Simon Perchik
A click and its likeness
can’t change, curled
the way rain yellows
though you hold on
almost make out the grin
that could be yours
–it’s been years, minutes
and even with your arms apart
you have forgotten the smell
the fleece-lined gloves
filled with dry leaves
half paper, half iron
half pinned to this snapshot
still bleeding from a thumbtack
and your shoulders
–you don’t recognize the hand
left holding up the sky
to look for the other
bringing it a morning
ripped from wings and mountainside
that can’t close or open
or dry :the rust
still waving, gutting the cheeks
whatever day it was.
Simon Perchik is an attorney whose poems have appeared in Partisan Review,
The Nation, Poetry, Osiris, The New Yorker, and elsewhere. His most recent collection is Almost Rain, published by River Otter Press (2013). For more information, including free e-books, his essay titled “Magic, Illusion and Other Realities” please visit his website at www.simonperchik.com.