Poem By SIMON PERCHIK
*
This field has so many lips
and though the fire is out
these clouds still darken –each breath
overflows with icy streams
and stones left out to dry –it’s natural
for a sky to let itself in
the way your shadow on impulse
looks down and in the open
grieves with the only mouth it knows
–you’ve done this before, her grave
rubbed between your hands
and the one wish more, each time
the mist along the edge
falls off in flames, becomes
on and on no other place to go
unrolls this gravel path
still counting on your fingers
sure its hunch is right.
Simon Perchik is an attorney whose poems have appeared in Partisan Review,
The Nation, Poetry, The New Yorker, and elsewhere. His most recent collection is Almost Rain, published by River Otter Press (2013). For more information, free e-books and his essay titled “Magic, Illusion and Other Realities” please visit his website at www.simonperchik.com.