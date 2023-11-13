Poem By SIMON PERCHIK
*
Though there’s no leak your hand
at every turn makes the adjustment
takes hold the way this wrench
begins as mountainside, workable
picked up and the pebble dragged off
circles down, carving out her name
and from your mouth the stutter
tighter, tighter –it’s all about the water
isn’t it? a spill in that slow descent
streams still trace, first
to break apart then colder, colder
looking around at what escaped
and what was captured, taken away
to remind your voice how every word
is spelled, is stone drained from stone
struggling in ravines and for a long time
an absence that that is not water
pulling you back with these two fingers.
Simon Perchik is an attorney whose poems have appeared in Partisan Review,
The Nation, Poetry, The New Yorker, and elsewhere. His most recent collection is Almost Rain, published by River Otter Press (2013). For more information, free e-books and his essay titled “Magic, Illusion and Other Realities” please visit his website at www.simonperchik.com.