Poem – By Simon Perchik
Embedded and this statue
still tightening its grip
tries to revive the horse
expects its crumbling reins
to smell from leather
and crowding –you squint
the way the general
looks for a small thing
encased in a season
exactly where he left it
waits in the rain
for your black umbrella to open
make room for you
and under the darkness
hold the Earth steady
while his horse works its way
closer to this rain still wet
from the climbing turn
into ice and longing, lost
–its front hooves mid-air
shaking the stone loose
for its likeness even in moonlight
almost breathing, already
side by side that could go on
if it had to.
Simon Perchik is an attorney whose poems have appeared in Partisan Review,
The Nation, Poetry, Osiris, The New Yorker, and elsewhere. His most recent collection is Almost Rain, published by River Otter Press (2013). For more information, including free e-books, his essay titled “Magic, Illusion and Other Realities” please visit his website at www.simonperchik.com.