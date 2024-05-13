Poem – By Simon Perchik
This shallow dish dead center
though its glass is commonplace
shimmering into mist
–it’s not the usual birth
or that fragrance still moist
from the womb, reaching out
to be born in the open
–you cool this tea
the way every breath
divides in half then half again
and again till all that’s left
is snow –what you drink
already has your eyes, your lips
and between your hands
its scent ices over where once
there was nothing –side to side
you darken this water as if the moon
still rocks the Earth asleep
–you sip this darkness
let it stain your voice
your whispers frozen to the bottom.
Simon Perchik is an attorney whose poems have appeared in Partisan Review,
The Nation, Poetry, Osiris, The New Yorker, and elsewhere. His most recent collection is Almost Rain, published by River Otter Press (2013). For more information, including free e-books, his essay titled “Magic, Illusion and Other Realities” please visit his website at www.simonperchik.com.