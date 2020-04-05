Print

Poem – Camouflage (By Emmanuel Stephen Ogboh)

Camouflage

 

plunging deeper into my miseries

 

i come out of myself, reading threnodies

 

even the camouflage’s lost its colour

 

i will watch from the sidelines

 

until i finally drown;

 

until the last flicker bows

 

to the tossing, to the darkness.

 


Author Bio: Emmanuel Stephen Ogboh

Emmanuel Stephen Ogboh started writing his observations and experiences four years ago, inspired by Lisa Smallwood, an American poet. His works have since appeared in Tuck, Better Than Starbucks, Fourth Wave, Vox Poetica, Literary Yard, Down in the Dirt and elsewhere. He lives in eastern Nigeria and just recently dropped out of school.



 

