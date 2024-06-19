Poem – CAPTIVES OF FREEDOM (By Alozor Michael Ikechukwu)

CAPTIVES OF FREEDOM

Like birds free flying in a circus,

We glide, slide our space,

Glee-filled, ecstatic,

Within our handlers` panegyric`s confines.

We celebrate the limitedness we embraced,

Brewed to skew our dawning awakening,

Pegging our independence to a time,

We gallivant in the memory of our identity loss.

We celebrate their wearing down of us,

After brainwashing us to shed skin,

Setting us up for millennia of backwardness,

Our eyes wide open in slumber.

Alozor Michael Ikechukwu, the Author of Echoes And Shadows writes from Nigeria.