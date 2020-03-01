Poem – Careless Consumption (By Gary Beck)

Careless Consumption

The tide slowly ebbs

from Florida shores

so tourists walk the beaches

without getting wet,

never wondering

why there are no more seashells.

The ocean looks the same to them,

not realizing the muddy water

was once clear blue,

completely untainted.

The fishes are departing

scooped up in massive nets

that do not recognize

the need to feed tomorrow,

the only concern

money to be made

filling the table, the hungry

only concerned with eating,

far more important

then depleting the Earth.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director, and as an art dealer when he couldn’t make a living in theater. He has 11 published chapbooks and 3 more accepted for publication. His poetry collections include: Days of Destruction (Skive Press), Expectations (Rogue Scholars Press). Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions & Fault Lines (Winter Goose Publishing). Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings and The Remission of Order will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. Conditioned Response (Nazar Look). Resonance (Dreaming Big Publications). His novels include: Extreme Change (Cogwheel Press), Flawed Connections (Black Rose Writing) and Call to Valor (Gnome on Pigs Productions). Sudden Conflicts will be published by Lillicat Publishers and State of Rage by Rainy Day Reads Publishing. His short story collection, A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines. He currently lives in New York City.

