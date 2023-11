Poem – Carnival (By David Russell)

Carnival

That peacock opulence,

Swarming on strutting grime;

That massed ecstasy, squeezing itself,

Short-breathed, near suffocation;

That sound-abandonment, seeming to plunge

To deafness’s peace;

Yet keeping those maimed faculties alive,

Ever denying their last fulfilment.

Maybe it’s only I and it,

I, starting in the middle

And it, commensurate with my idea

Of my own size?

Maybe I didn’t grow

To match its quarter million,

Or maybe I didn’t shrink that far.

Yet never could I mar

That general bliss,

For truth is in strong feeling

And critics never bring their rules

To taboos’ strength.

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana , Amazon 2013. Romances: Self's Blossom Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy ( Devine Destinies ). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate.