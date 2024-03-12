Poem – CASSANDRA CURSING (By Ray Gallucci)

CASSANDRA CURSING – By Ray Gallucci

“Burn that horse – It’s full of Greeks!

Drag it in? Then kiss your cheeks

‘Au revoir,’ for you’ll be dead.”

Poor Cassandra has no “cred.”

Non-belief’s her curséd fate.

None will heed until too late.

Bittersweet’s “I told you so,”

When there’s none but you to know.

About Ray Gallucci: I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.