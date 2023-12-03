Poem – Checkpoint (By David Russell)

Checkpoint

Lurching, they bluster – ghouls into the chasm.

Fierce lava, blowing, nullifies their fall

And dissipates harsh gravity’s concussion,

Forces a seething screen of phoenix cowardice,

Leaping to swell

Into a fresh, mendacious crust,

Tripping and throttling the led

Into a smear upon pure metamorphic beauty.

The skeleton’s jaws yawn apart;

A stranded mountaineer was frozen

At his prime pinnacle,

Denied warm, compromised decay;

A calcium landmark now, but broken loose;

A boulder never neutral

To those in fear.

One gouged and bored –

New Sisyphus, with ever-sinking aspiration

For no stress, no fall –

For him the indefatigable light

Breathes limbo silicosis.

Can they combine? Eternity transcends the cheap ideal

Of mutual obliteration.

A mountaineer trapped in a submarine,

A miner in a satellite,

A megalomaniac performing his own precious lobotomy

Hoping the abolished question mark

Can keep things safe and solid.

Purgation’s smudged when bound to fire,

Denied release from fizzy process,

And even air can clog and sludge

The ultimate suction of life’s syllables

Into fatuous pinprick stars,

No line can break full circle.