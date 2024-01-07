Poem – CLAIM FOR THE MEEK (By John Biscello)

CLAIM FOR THE MEEK (By John Biscello)

I do not want to see

the face of God.

I want to see her mask,

where

and for whom it cracked,

the causal history of lines and fissures;

want to trace,

with blind mute innocence,

the light quartered and drawn

in Braille, its grooves holding,

without strain or regret,

Mercy’s hidden inheritance.

Originally from Brooklyn, NY, author, poet and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos, New Mexico for the past thirteen years. He is the author of the novel Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale, and a collection of stories, Freeze Tag. His new novel Raking the Dust will be released Fall 2015.