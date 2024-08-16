Poem – Cliché (By Sanjeev Sethi)

Cliché

Adumbration of authenticity is credible as

credo of mendacity. Praxis of pigeonholing

lulls us. Nirvana isn’t in nomenclature. In

eschewing tracks of tenebrousness. Gnomes

of knowledge must kindle their lanterns by

lynching doctrines of divisiveness.

Sanjeev SethiSanjeev Sethi is the author of three well-received books of poetry. His most recent collection is This Summer and That Summer (Bloomsbury, 2015). His poems are in venues around the world: The Tower Journal, Peacock Journal, Boston Accent Lit, The Greensilk Journal, The Bond Street Review, Rasputin, PoetryMagazine.com, Easy Street, Novelmasters, 3:AM Magazine, Morphrog 14, Poetry Pacific, Transnational Literature, Postcolonial Text, Otoliths, and elsewhere. He lives in Mumbai, India.Sanjeev Sethi’s poetry book, Wrappings in Bespoke, has won the Full Fat Collection Competition-Deux organised by Hedgehog Poetry Press. Ali Jones is the co-winner. Mumbai-based Sethi has published over 1,200 poems in more than 25 countries.